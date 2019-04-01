Lowell Lake group to begin researching park

By Bruce Frauman

The March 28 meeting of the Lowell Lake Working Group, held at Neighborhood Connections in Londonderry, revealed a nascent organization with lots of questions seeking answers.

Robert Nied, a Chester resident and former town administrator of Londonderry, began pulling together the organization after the state Department of Forest Parks and Recreation held a meeting last December to introduce to the public its master planning process for the park.

The meeting, of about 20 people, gathered last Thursday to create groups that will research various issues at the park, such as the cabins, potential fees, noise and light pollution.

The group agreed to set up a four-person steering committee. Londonderry Development Review Board member Bob Maisey, Steve Coombs, of Londonderry, and Chester residents Diane Holme and Jeannie Wade all volunteered for the committee.

Nied said up to now, he has sent out emails to the whole group — about 45 in total — asking folks what they wanted to do. The Steering Committee was authorized to answer questions for the group such as from the press and public.

During a long, roaming discussion, some members also agreed to research and write a narrative about specific points in the Lowell Lake master plan to produce a position paper. Assessment as to progress will be made at the next meeting tentatively scheduled for Monday, April 8 with a goal of having each section written in a month. Nied said he will aggregate the various responses into a final product, perhaps with the help of others.

Rhoda Lathrop of South Londonderry said she will help gather information from and about state agencies while Londonderry resident Shiela Selden said she will work on a graphic design for the flyer now in draft form. It was being written by Holme.

Londonderry Conservation Committee chair Irwin Kuperberg said the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources BioFinder is a good resource for determining what the state considers to be critical habitat.

Nied told The Telegraph that in February the group submitted a list of 20 questions to Ethan Phelps, parks regional manager for the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. Six questions ask how the plan reconciles a state planning goal of maintaining and improving forest blocks and habitat connectors with specific facts the group gleaned from the BioFinder application. Nied said the last he heard from Phelps was that the submitted questions were complex and required a committee to answer. You can read those questions here.

When Kelly Capen asked about Act 171 concerning wildlife corridors, Nied said towns are to mitigate forest segmentation by identifying key wildlife corridors in their town plan, and protecting them.

Nied asked if Londonderry’s response to Act 171 meshed with the Lowell Lake Master Plan. Larry Gubb responded that the same agency that regulates Lowell Lake wrote Act 171. He added that he would like to see issues that need to be clarified put in terms of what the group is trying to do.

Nied said it boils down to what the data supports. The group’s concerns focus on protecting the lake and its surroundings rather than trying to develop existing structures. He said all four of the private consultants FPR has hired are developers and not environmental consultants. Nied also said that there has been very little discussion from the state about what the impacts of its plans will be on the lake environment and there have been few or no options offered.

Nied added, “We are saying ‘Press the pause button,’ what will the impacts be?”

Kuperberg said there are three departments within ANR that may be working separately from each other.

Wade said she believes that the state plan protects the environment of Lowell Lake, although others in the group may disagree. She said the plan also meets the needs of people using the lake, so she supports allowing the state to get what it wants. Wade said she likes the social connections, especially multi-generational, that the lake supports.

Steve Coombs said he would like to keep the lake in some degree of a natural state, which may not be possible with the state’s goal of increasing recreational opportunities. He said he would like the state to imagine what the lake will be like in 5 to 10 years.

One member asked what the specific impact would be of various numbers of people per day visiting the lake. Nied responded that this is the essential question, but he hasn’t gotten data from FPR on that question.

Gubb, who sat on the committee that worked with the state as it developed its first plans for the lake in 1999, said the state held 16 meetings over two years as it set the pattern for placement of parking lots, overnight camping, and more. Gubb said the state is again gathering information, including from this working group, while its mission duty is to a state wide residency. Gubb added that he had misunderstood the group’s intent, based on letters to the editor and comments written in the Londonderry Community Forum on Facebook.

Selden said the group is in the process of determining a position, adding that at this moment “we have concerns” but no answers.

Cynthia Gubb said the town would need to request a traffic study. Larry Gubb said FPR will try to balance its plan based on a variety of inputs and present again with something “more like a finished plan.”