To the editor: CAFC thanks all for Prom Room help

The Chester-Andover Family Center would like to thank our volunteers, prom wear donors and local businesses for their work on behalf of our “Prom Shopping” community service project. It has been a very successful March and we look forward to a few more weeks of prom shopping.

We want all teens and families to know that the Prom Room is open for business during Thrift Shop hours or by appointment right up to your prom. The shop, located at 908 VT Route 103 S. in Chester, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Prom Raffle drawing will be held on April 15, so stop in to visit the Prom Room and sign up for the free raffle.

Thank you to Seventh Heaven Salon and Spa, Halladay’s, Woodbury Florist, Alaura’s Nail Salon, Headquarters, Images Salon, Boccaccio’s and Salon 2000 for their generous gift certificates for the raffle.

Thank you to Melissa Howe of Endless Creations Pottery Studio for imagining and bringing to life our new “glam” Prom Room.

Thank you to Lew Watters, our official prom event photographer.

All of us at the Chester-Andover Family Center appreciate the community support we have received for this special project. Every teen deserves to attend prom looking and feeling amazing. Thank you for making this happen.

Nena Nanfeldt and Stephanie Mahoney

Chester-Andover Family Center