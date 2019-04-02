Okemo TV’s renovation to upgrade services, activities

Okemo Valley TV, the community access television station and media education center, has begun a new phase of its multi-part renovations within its facility in the Town of Ludlow’s Community Center complex.

Using grants, private donations and internal budgeting for the project, the organization can move forward with this long-planned phase which includes a digital literacy classroom, training, and control rooms.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand on our services,” ays Executive Director Patrick Cody. “Soon we’ll be able to offer dedicated spaces for a wider spectrum of activities – to enhance what we already have and have been doing for a long time. These improvements are a definite upgrade.”

The construction is being managed by Wright Construction of Mount Holly and is expected to last until April 19. To accommodate the work, Okemo Valley TV’s office hours have been modified, and its in house offerings will be limited.

During the construction, the facility will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. It will also be open Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and otherwise by appointment. “All you have to do is call; most likely, you’ll need to leave a message, but we’ll be checking them and getting back to people quickly,” said Cody. He added that the staff at Okemo Valley TV is being as flexible as possible to help those interested in borrowing equipment, getting support and submitting videos or information for the calendar. The station’s number is 228-8808.

For more information on Okemo Valley TV’s building project, visit its website by clicking here.

DiVello wins American Hospital Association award

ust two weeks after celebrating his first anniversary as President and CEO of Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, Douglas F. DiVello was recognized by the American Hospital Association as the Vermont recipient of the 2019 Grassroots Champions Award.

Each year, the association chooses one health system leader from each state to honor for his or her work in delivering the hospital message to elected officials, broadening the base of community support and advocating on behalf of patients, hospitals and communities.

“Hospitals have an important story to tell legislators and Doug’s work is a terrific example of supporting advocacy efforts that ensure the long-term viability of our hospitals and health systems,” said Jeff Tieman, President of the The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems which had a hand in DiVello’s selection.

DiVello, who came to the Townshend hospital in February 2018, says, “Grace Cottage is a model of how healthcare should be delivered in communities such as ours. I am happy to share what is working for our organization, and more importantly for our patients, with anyone who is interested in a conversation.”

“Doug was quick to grasp Grace Cottage’s unique strengths and understands the challenges that rural healthcare centers face,” said Grace Cottage Board of Trustees President Kevin Meyer. “He truly values open dialogue with staff, board and community members, legislators and reporters and is an articulate communicator. He has proven to be an effective, respected leader for this institution. We congratulate him on this well-deserved honor.”