Community & Arts events: April 4-13

April 4: Learn about hemp market, CBD use

Chester Rotary First Thursday meeting features Tyler Stearns and Tim Whitcher, who will speak on The Truth About Hemp, about the growing hemp market in Vermont and the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil in our state. The event takes place on Thursday, April 4 at the Fullerton Inn 40 The Commons in Chester. The program starts at 5:15 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar and ends at 6:30 pm.

This presentation will answer questions arising from the increased marketing of CBD oil based products including the legalities of such use.

Please register, for planning purposes, by emailing chestervtrotary@gmail.com. Contact Bill Dakin, 802-875-4000 for further information.

April 6: Elinor Katz art reception at the Winhall Library

On Saturday, April 6 from 1 to 3 p.m., meet Elinor Katz who will be exhibiting her Pique Assiette mosaic artwork at the Winhall Library throughout the month of April.

Pique Assiette is the art/craft of creating mosaic designs with pieces of broken china, glass and other odds and ends. Katz creates these designs on frames, wood bowls, old lamps, vintage furniture and other surfaces. Each finished work is one-of-a-kind, and the ultimate in recycling.

The library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Road in Winhall. For more information on this and other library programs, visit www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org or call 802-297-9741.

April 10: Library Giving Day

The Winhall Memorial Library is part of a coalition of libraries that have joined forces to raise funds through an inaugural Library Giving Day campaign.

The one-day online fundraising event occurs Wednesday, April 10 and hopes to encourage patrons and library-lovers to support their library. Beyond books, libraries offer innovative programs that promote lifelong learning, connect patrons to technology and advance knowledge. The Winhall Library encourages patrons and others to make a gift in support now through April 10 by visiting www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org.

April 9: Star-studded SoVerA meeting

The Southern Vermont Astronomy Group is an organization composed of amateur and professional astronomers, educators, students and lots of members of the lay public. SoVerA is dedicated to making astronomy much more accessible to all.

The group meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St., in Chester. Talks and presentations are free and open to the public. This venue is ADA accessible.

For more information sovera.org or email Maureen Bell at mb@sovera.org.

April 10: Knit with Friends on Wednesdays in Chester

Whatever your fiber passion bring it to Knit with Friends at Six Loose Ladies Yarn & Fiber Shop. The group meets Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon.

The gathering is free. There are coffee and scones and conversation at the shop, located at 287 Main St. in Chester. Bring your project or purchase patterns and yarns at Six Loose Ladies.

For more information visit, www.sixlooseladies.com or call (802) 875-7373.

April 13: ‘Mouse that Roared’ screen in Ludlow

From 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, come to the Heald Auditorium, 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow, to view The Mouse that Roared.

This 1959 British satirical comedy film stars Peter Sellers in three roles: Duchess Gloriana XII, Count Rupert Mountjoy, the Prime Minister and Tully Bascomb, the military leader. The film co-stars Jean Seberg.

It’s a free and fun event and donations are welcome. Popcorn is provided by Berkshire Bank.

