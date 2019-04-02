Derry church announces $2,500 scholarship

The Second Congregational Church in Londonderry announces the inaugural year of the Hilda Davis Scholarship.

The Hilda Davis Scholarship Fund of Second Congregational Church was started by her family in 2017 to help commemorate Davis’s effort in educating and guiding family and children.

The $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to students entering their first-year of college or vocational school. Award winners can reapply in subsequent years. Applicants must reside in the greater Londonderry area and should be active in a Christian community through participation in church, a Christian education program, Christian based mission work, or a Christian youth group.

Davis grew up in London, England, during World War II in a working-class family and was married to her husband Edward for 66 years until her death in 2012. She worked hard to improve her surroundings and help her family better their surroundings. Davis led her life based on Christian principles, and felt it was important to pass these on to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent hours teaching the children, putting her family above all things and believed that children should be given every opportunity to improve their lives through a good education. The Hilda Davis Scholarship fund has been generously seeded by the Davis family and since 2017 has also received outside donations.

A letter of recommendation from a minister, Christian educator or youth group director is required. Applicants will also be asked to write an essay on how Christian principles or the teachings of Jesus Christ have played a role in their lives.

Applications are due May 1, 2019 and can be found by clicking here.

Interviews will be scheduled for selected applicants in mid to late May, and scholarships will be presented to recipients at a worship service at the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry in June.

Questions may be directed to HDScholarshipCC@gmail.com or call the church office, 824-6453. Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, is located at 2051 N. Main St., Londonderry. Sunday worship is at 9:30 a.m. and all are welcome.