Grafton Select Board special meeting April 4
The Grafton Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Deed and lease for Grafton School Property and Buildings.
3. Other issues related to the Grafton Elementary School
4. Public Comment
5. Other Business
6. Adjourn
