Grafton Select Board special meeting April 4

| Apr 02, 2019 | Comments 0

The Grafton Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda
2. Deed and lease for Grafton School Property and Buildings.
3. Other issues related to the Grafton Elementary School
4. Public Comment
5. Other Business
6. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Grafton Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.