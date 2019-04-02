Special Grafton Select Board meeting set for April 8

The Grafton Select Board will hold a special meeting following the special Town Meeting, set for 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Deed and lease for Grafton School Property and Buildings.

3. Other issues related to the Grafton Elementary School

4. Public Comment

5. Other Business

6. Adjourn