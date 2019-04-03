GM to stage musical ‘Beauty and Beast’

The Green Mountain High School will present Beauty and the Beast as its annual musical this week. The play is an offshoot of the Academy Award winning 1991 Disney-animated film that made its way to Broadway in 1999 with additional music not heard in the film.

Based Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast is the story of a cold, selfish prince who – as a punishment – was transformed by magic into a hideous beast. His servants didn’t come out too well either, being turned into household objects like candles and teapots. The only way to reverse the spell is for him to learn to love a young woman he has imprisoned in his enchanted castle. Oh, and there’s a deadline just to make it more interesting.

The GM production is co-directed by band and drama teacher Christine Saul and music and chorus teacher Cindy Austin. Among the leading characters, Anika Reitmeyer-Lankone is Belle, the Beast is played by Rosie Saccardo, Erik Heitsmith is Gaston, Philip Malazarte plays LeFou and Lily Jones is Lumiere.

Gary Gaudet plays Cogsworth, Raevyn Stocker is Mrs. Potts, Anna Church is Maurice and Sarah Devereux plays Chip. Babette is played by Rileigh Thomas and Olivia Wright takes on the roles of Madame de la Grande Bouche and Madame DArque.

The pit band is conducted by Saul with Austin on the piano, Katie Herrle on flute, Jonathan Oakes on clarinet, Scott Wunderle on trumpet and Clayton Thompson on drums.

The ensemble includes Caroline Donovan-Atwood, Ange Wunderle, Bonnie Crowley, Delaney Bargfrede, Luna Burkland, Emily Colburn, Deirdre Moore, Narelle Saylor, Emery Benoit and Grace Gruber-Clark

Behind the scenes, Abigail Williams is stage managing while Kayley Boissonnault runs sound, and Simone Martorano and Jordan Harper handle the lights. Lauren Greenslet, Miles Garvin, Kyleigh Moses and Emma Nickerson are the stage hands while Ozzie Jewett and Kamryn Ravlin worked on Amy Jones’ set design. The production has costumes by Kristine LeFevre, choreography by Ashley Hensel-Browning and program design by Ken Saccardo.

The musical will be presented in the auditorium at Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 south at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 4, 5 and 6. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students.