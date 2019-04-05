Board gives Powden 2-year contract, 4 percent raise before performance review

By Shawn Cunningham

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board met Thursday night to work on the annual performance evaluation of Superintendent Meg Powden, but the real action took place in two executive sessions over the past two months.

On Feb. 7, with Marilyn Mahusky as chair, the TRSU board offered Powden a two-year contract rather than the one-year pacts she has received since coming to the job in 2016. Then, on March 27, the reconstituted board, with Paul Orzechowski as chair, raised her compensation 4 percent from $129,033 to $134,194.

On Thursday night, pointing to the customary order of things in which salary increases and contract renewals follow performance reviews rather than preceding them, The Telegraph asked the board for an explanation of reversing the process. The question was followed by nearly 20 seconds of silence broken only by the clearing of throats and shifting of chairs before board member Joe Fromberger spoke up.

“Let me have a go at that,” said Fromberger, who also replaced Mahusky as chair of the Green Mountain School district in a surprise vote two weeks ago. “The (TRSU) board (at the Feb. 7 meeting) decided … after some discussion, that it would be in our interest to do a two-year contract.” He noted that the vote was not unanimous and that when the board returned to the open session to vote there was concern expressed “that we were going ahead with an extension without having done an evaluation.”

Earlier Thursday, Fromberger told The Telegraph, “The board decided to offer a two-year contract over my objections.”

During the evening meeting Fromberger said that once a board has made a decision, he is reluctant to “go back and re-do it.” So having extended the contract, Fromberger said the next step in the process was to fix the salary for the first year and that’s what the board did on March 27.

The long road to a superintendent evaluation

In February 2018, the full board of the Supervisory Union removed a 5.58 percent superintendent salary increase that Powden had put into the SU budget. Board members said the increase should be based on a performance review. But within a month or two employees found that there was no job description for the superintendent or most of the staff at TRSU.

The lack of a job description hamstrung the evaluation process in June 2018 for the outgoing TRSU executive committee as it prepared to hand over control to the new TRSU board. That board gave Powden a 2.75 percent raise and a one-year contract at its July meeting. It also scheduled a July 24 meeting to work on the job description but that never took place. Rather, the board waited for its Aug. 23 meeting to have Sue Ceglowski explain the Vermont School Board Association’s program for helping set up an evaluation process. Ceglowski said that process would take about three months and cost $1,000.

Since then, the committee has had three meetings over the past six months with the creation of the evaluation process guided by Ceglowski.

At last night’s meeting, Fred Marin, board alternate and chair of the Superintendent Evaluation Committee, noted that his committee had only recently completed the job description and that there was “no format for setting up criteria for an evaluation or to implement the evaluation in a meaningful way.”

“Out of fairness, we need time to look at the input from the survey and make judgments on how to move forward,” said Marin. “The evaluation is just starting now and we don’t know how long the process will be. It’s well into what will be the next contract.”

An evaluation questionnaire was sent to members of the Green Mountain and Ludlow-Mount Holly school district boards, school principals and TRSU staff, but not to any other school employees. By March 27, only five board members and five employees had answered the survey.

The Telegraph requested a copy of the questions asked in the survey, but Ceglowski asserted that the questions are owned by the VSBA which does not share that information. TRSU is able to use the survey because it is paying VSBA $1,000 for consulting services in evaluating Powden.

The Telegraph noted that the questionnaire was sent to public officials to answer as part of their public duty and returned via computer to TRSU – a public agency. As such, the questionnaire would be a public record available to anyone who requests it.

Ceglowski said the Public Records Law exempts personnel information but The Telegraph noted that the request was only for the questions, not the answers. Ceglowski said she would have to look into the issue.

On Friday morning, Ceglowsky contacted The Telegraph to say that, following a discussion with VSBA Executive Director Nicole Mace, the association was willing to share the “rubric” that the survey was based upon on the condition that it not be published or linked to. The Telegraph told Ceglowsky it could not accept those conditions since its job is to inform the public of what is happening in its school system.

The rubric was subsequently found on the SU’s website and can be seen here.

Also on Friday morning, The Telegraph sent a public records request to TRSU for the questions used in the survey. By law, TRSU has three business days to respond to the request.