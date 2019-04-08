Cavendish Select Board agenda for April 8, 2019

The Cavendish Select Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday April 8, 2019 at the town office at 37 High Street in Cavendish. Below is its agenda.

1. Call the meeting to order

2. Act upon minutes of March 11th, 2019.

3. Adjust Agenda

4. Hear Citizens

5. Select Board to discuss approval of additional insurance coverage for proposed recreational hiking trails to be located in Proctor Piper State Forest.

6. Discussion regarding grant for EV Charging Station on the Proctorsville Green.

7. Select Board to review and discuss enforcement action of the Dangerous and/or Derelict Building Ordinance regarding property located at 53 Depot Street.

8. Continued discussion regarding possible Municipal Wastewater Ordinance.

9. Board to review and consider approval of the Annual Town Highway Financial Plan.

10. Town Manager to update Select Board on various town projects.

11. Update on town wide reappraisal.

12. Other business

13. Adjourn