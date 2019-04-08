Chester Alumni Association seeks help with 2019 parade

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Chester Alumni Association is seeking participants, sponsors, donations of goods and services for its raffle and dollar donations for this year’s annual Alumni Day Parade and Barbeque, to be held on Saturday, June 8.

If your business, organization or family would like to add a float or sponsor a car please contact organization President Chris Walker at 802-289-4502 or gmgringo@yahoo.com. Your business can also help the association by selling T-shirts or raffle tickets. Just contact Chris Walker for more information. Currently, T-shirts are available for purchase at Chester Hardware, at 21 Main St.

The association is also looking for alumni to join its monthly meetings. The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. April 10 at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main St. Meetings are open to the public. The positions of treasurer and permanent parade chair also need to be filled.

Financial contributions can be made out and mailed to:

Chester Alumni Association

P.O Box 882

Chester, VT 05143