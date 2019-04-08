Community & Arts events: April 9-15

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

To find out how to become a Calendar Partner, email or call Cynthia Prairie at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org or 802-875-2703.

To be included in events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Show off your knitting for Viewer’s Choice award

Six Loose Ladies Yarn & Fiber Shop is having a Viewer’s Choice contest of winter knitted or crocheted garments. Bring in your favorite garment from this past winter to display at the shop at 287 Main St. in Chester.

Entries need to be submitted by Sunday, April 21, one entry per person. They will be put on display in the shop and pictures of them will be posted on their Facebook page. Beginning on Wednesday, April 24, they will ask customers to vote for their favorite. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, May 22.

For more information and to register, call 802-875-7373 or email 6looseladies@gmail.com.

April 9: On exoplanet satellite survey and search for alien life

Join in the exploration of the universe when Southern Vermont Astronomy Group meets Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. to discuss a planetary survey, at Whiting Library at 117 Main St. in Chester.

A survey mission is under way to carefully seek planets orbiting our closest stellar neighbors. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) is now in progress, scrutinizing 85 percent of the celestial sphere in that effort.

In this presentation, which includes images from the Hubble Space Telescope and other sources, the group will cover how the TESS mission is doing, what “exoplanets” are, what is known so far, and the methods used to find them.

Members will talk about how we might determine the existence of alien life and which of these orbs may be considered, seriously, as future homes for our own descendants.

For more information, go to SoVerA Group at sovera.org or call Whiting Library at 802-875-2277.

April 10: Cookbook Club at the Winhall Library

Winhall Library’s April Cookbook Club gathers at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10 for a spring-themed meeting. Bring a spring dish—an appetizer, entrée, side dish or des

sert of your choice—and bring the recipe to share.

The library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Road in Winhall. For more information on this and other library programs, click here or call 802-297-9741.

The community is invited to dine at Chester-Andover Elementary School to benefit the 5th and 6th Grade classes trip to Keewaydin Environmental Education Center. This event was originally scheduled for February.

On the menu is a spaghetti dinner, cooked and served by staff and parent volunteers.

Wait service will be provided by CAES students. The trip to Keewaydin is a week-long outdoor learning experience in the spring of 2020.

Cost: Adults $10; senior citizens $8; kids $5, and children 3 and younger can dine for free. To-go dinners are available by contacting Frank Kelley at 802-875-2108 x6862 or frank.kelley@trsu.org.



April 14: Story Time with Gramma Ray at Phoenix Books



Bring your children and their friends to Phoenix Books at Misty Valley’s Story Time with Gramma Ray, which is 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at 58 The Common, Chester.

There is Nothing to Do is another book in the I Don’t Want to Be a Frog series by Dev Petty and illustrated by Mike Boldt, in which a young frog learns an unexpected lesson about how not to be bored.

After the reading, there will be an activity for the children.

For more information, call 802-875-3500 or click here.

April 14: Garden of the Soul explored

The First Universalist Parish of Chester will welcome the Rev. Kevin Carson on Sunday, April 14 at 9:30 a.m. at the historic Stone Village, 211 North St. Route 103 in Chester.

Carson will speak on Tending the Garden of the Soul. In this season when the warm rays of the sun reawaken the Earth, it is time to tend gardens, and a good time, Carson believes, to tend the garden of our souls.

Childcare available. For more information, Melody Reed 802-875-5414, email firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com, or click here.

April 15: Townscape presents at Chester Seniors meeting

Join the Chester Senior Citizens Club for their monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 15 at the Chester

Congregational Church at 469 Main St. in Chester, Lynn Russell, Chester Townscape committee chair, will share information about Chester Townscape and its plans for this year.

Those who need a ride can contact Georgia at 802-875-6242.

For more information on the Townscape Committee, visit here.

For a complete listing of events, please see The Chester Telegraph Calendar.