Take canned cinnamon rolls to a new level

I don’t often use refrigerated cinnamon rolls, but one day my son grabbed a can and asked me for them until I caved.

But I wanted to do something a little different and here is the result. This breakfast came out fantastic and I think you are going to love the taste and ease of making them.

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 (8-count) cans refrigerated cinnamon rolls

6 eggs

1 cup milk

Icing:

1 1/4 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

Liberally grease a 13×9-inch pan with cooking spray; set aside.

In a large bowl, toss blueberries with brown sugar and lemon juice; set aside. Remove cinnamon rolls from containers and cut each into 4 triangles.

Scatter half the triangles on bottom of prepared pan, “snuggling” them together. Pour blueberry mixture evenly over the top.

Place the rest of the cut rolls on top of blueberries.

Whisk eggs and milk together well and evenly pour over the top. Let sit out while preheating oven to 350-degrees F.

When oven is hot, bake 30-35 minutes, or until the top is well browned. Turn off oven and allow this pan to sit in oven an additional 30 minutes.

Remove from oven and set aside while making icing.

Whisk together powdered sugar and milk and pour over the top before cutting to serve warm.