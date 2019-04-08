Spring snow turns roads treacherous

By Shawn Cunningham

Freezing rain and snow turned area roads slick this April Monday afternoon. Accidents were reported in Chester, Landgrove and Weston among others.

According to witnesses and a State Police press release, at about 1:13 p.m. a 2006 Subaru Impreza was being driven west on the Weston Andover Road. Sarah Davidson, 21 of Weston lost control of the car on slush and ice and left the road, police report.

While state police say the car rolled over, bystanders who arrived shortly after the crash say the car seemed to have hit a tree and then rolled onto its side. The driver was not near the car at the time and witnesses say the car then rolled over onto its roof.

Police say that Davidson was not injured and was issued a warning for imprudent speed for conditions, although she was not speeding.

Also this afternoon, Richard Wheeler, 46, of Bellows Falls, was traveling west on Rt. 11 near Landgrove Hollow Road in a 2002 Chevy Suburban. When Wheeler braked on the icy road, the Suburban slid off into a utility pole head-on. State Police say the collision sheered off the pole, which fell and brought power wires down.

While there were no injuries, traffic was reduced to a single lane for several hours while a new pole was installed.

Also today, Chester Police, Fire and Ambulance were also called out to an crash on Rt. 11, just east of Andover Road. According to scanner traffic, the driver was taken to the hospital with what sounded like minor injuries and the scene was cleared quickly.