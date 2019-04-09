Volunteers sought for focus groups on healthcare related issues

The Springfield Area Community Collaborative is conducting focus groups regarding health related matters including, unmet health needs, access to services and barriers to care.

Groups will be held in Springfield, Chester, Ludlow, Londonderry and Bellows Falls in Vermont and in Charlestown, N.H., in mid-May, 2019.

The focus groups will include a light dinner, and a $50 stipend will be provided to compensate you for your time and input (limit one per family and/or household).

If you would like to participate in a focus group in the town in which you reside, register your interest online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D2R9HS7. You may also contact Sandy Peplau at 802-885-7686, or email speplau@springfieldmed.org.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, April 24, and you will be notified by Monday, April 29 if you have been selected to participate.

The information gathered will be used by the members of the Springfield Area Community Collaborative, including Springfield Medical Care Systems, which will use it as part of its needs assessment. The information will also be made available to the public.