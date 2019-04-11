Car fire at CAES disrupts dismissal, no injuries

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A car fire at 3 p.m. threw the afternoon dismissal for Chester-Andover Elementary School into disarray while firefighters blocked the driveway to extinguish the blaze.

As parents in cars lined up behind the school to pick up their children, the car at the front of the line – a white Jeep Laredo – burst into flames. Doug Densmore, who was picking up this niece and was parked directly behind the flaming car drove clear of it and blocked traffic coming into the school while the fire department was called.

“I saw something on fire drop from the car and then the flames burst out of it,” said Densmore.

Chester Fire Department responded quickly to what rapidly had become a roaring fire. Firefighters knocked down the flames in a stinky burst of steam and smoke and then coated the vehicle with foam. As a precaution, the areas around the car and the roof of the school were also foamed down in case a stray piece of flaming material had landed there.

Principal Katherine Fogg said that there were no injuries and that the dismissal was interrupted so buses would be late and parents who remained in cars behind the school would have to wait to leave while the fire department moved out of the way.

Unfazed though, the remaining students took advantage of the sunshine and warm temperatures on the school playground.