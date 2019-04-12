Chester Water & Sewer Commissioners, Select Board agendas for April 17

The Chester Water & Sewer Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. followed by the Chester Select Board meeting. Below are their agendas.

Chester Water & Sewer Commissioners Meeting

1. Citizen Comments

2. Asset Management Program; Joshua Lockhead

3. Adjourn

Special Select Board meeting agenda

1. Approve Minutes from the April 3, 2019 Selectboard Meeting and Executive Session, April 5, 2019 Selectboard Meeting and Executive Session and February 13, 2019 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Appoint DRB member

5. Green Mountain Power Pinnacle Plan

6. Adopt Local Emergency Management Plan

7. Town Plan; Begin Review

8. Prioritized Policy List for Future Discussion

9. Loader; Discuss Payment Options

10. Financial Updates: General Fund; Water & Sewer; Solar Farm; Other Accounts

11. New Business/ Next Agenda

12. Adjourn