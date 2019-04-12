Londonderry Select Board agenda for April 15

The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 15 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St., in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meetings of April 1, 2019 and April 10, 2019

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – Adoption of Local Emergency Management Plan; b. Town Treasurer – Year-to-date budget review

8. Transfer Station

9. Roads and Bridges: a. Discuss request for VTrans safety audit for VT Route 11; b. Discuss vehicle parking/standing on Lowell Lake Road; c. Discuss speed limit signage; d. Disband Traffic Safety Committee; e. Annual Town Highway Financial Plan certification [19 V.S.A. 306(j); f. Authorize submittal of VTrans Municipal Highway Grant applications; g. Discuss Highway Department management/maintenance technology; h. Approve excess vehicle weight permit(s)

10. Old Business: a. Consideration of bids & award contract for TOPP Phase I; b. Discuss TOPP Phase I inspection services

11. New Business: a. Appoint Planning Commission member to fill vacancy; b. Appoint Deputy Forest Fire Warden(s) [10 VSA 2641(d)]; c. Consider employee compensation rates and possible stipends; d. Discuss scheduling for employee performance evaluations

12. Adjourn