Police issue public alert for double murder suspect

The Vermont State Police have asked the public to be “aware and alert” while they and New Hampshire State Police search for a man suspected in two second-degree murders.

According to the VSP alert, arrest warrants have been issued for Derrick Shippee, 28, on two counts of second-degree murder on at a home on Plain Road in the town of Hinsdale, N.H., near Vernon, Vt.

Shippee has ties to southern Vermont and police are say that a vehicle in which Shippee was believed to have been traveling was located Thursday night on Sak Road in Vernon, where the Shippee family owns property. Shippee remains at large.

The Vermont State Police have activated its Tactical Services Unit to assist in the search. Shippee should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who encounters him should not approach him and instead immediately call 911 or the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

Questions about the murders should be directed to the New Hampshire State Police.