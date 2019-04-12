Troopers find double murder suspect dead

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Late this afternoon while searching for double murder suspect Derrick Shippee, police found him dead.

According to a VSP press release, the Tactical Services Unit was searching on and around Shippee’s family’s property at 138 Sak Road in Vernon, when at around 4:35 p.m. TSU members located a body preliminarily identified as Shippee.

The body is being taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death. State police investigators do not consider the death suspicious.

Earlier today, police issued a public alert saying that arrest warrants have been issued for Shippee, on two counts of second-degree murder on at a home on Plain Road in the town of Hinsdale, N.H., near Vernon, Vt.

Noting that Shippee had ties to southern Vermont police found a vehicle in which Shippee was believed to have been traveling was located Thursday night on Sak Road in Vernon, where the Shippee family owns property.