Grafton Select Board agenda for April 15
The Select Board meeting for the Town of Grafton will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 15 at the Grafton Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Approve Minutes: April 1, 2019. [There are no minutes for April 4 as there was no meeting.]
3. Warrants, as signed, presented to Selectboard
4. Highway Report: Excess Weight Permits: Miller, Barrett, Stevens
5. School
6. Health officer
7. Set Public Hearing on Walker Bridge
8. Set date for first public hearing on Town Plan – proposed date Monday, June 10, 2019
9. Public Comment
10. Other Business
11. Date of Next Meeting – May 6, 2019 @ Grafton Garage @ 6:00 PM
12. Adjourn
