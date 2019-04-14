Grafton Select Board agenda for April 15

The Select Board meeting for the Town of Grafton will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 15 at the Grafton Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Approve Minutes: April 1, 2019. [There are no minutes for April 4 as there was no meeting.]

3. Warrants, as signed, presented to Selectboard

4. Highway Report: Excess Weight Permits: Miller, Barrett, Stevens

5. School

6. Health officer

7. Set Public Hearing on Walker Bridge

8. Set date for first public hearing on Town Plan – proposed date Monday, June 10, 2019

9. Public Comment

10. Other Business

11. Date of Next Meeting – May 6, 2019 @ Grafton Garage @ 6:00 PM

12. Adjourn