Take a leaf out of Maine Maple Sunday’s recipe book



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

We just had our annual Maine Maple Sunday ordeal and as usual, everyone came out with their children in droves. I was invited by Eureka Farms to come up with a way to make maple syrup stretch the budget, because as we all know the price of real maple syrup is quite steep. I made over 900 pancakes and gave every single one of them out within 2 hours due to some unique ideas.

By whisking equal amounts of syrup with your favorite jelly, you have some great, fruity syrup that doubles in volume for very little extra cost. I also whisked 2 teaspoons peanut butter with a cup of syrup and we had peanut butter maple, which was the very first to go I might add.

In the meantime, try this great recipe using real maple syrup. But if you don’t want the expense, then at least try the above fruity toppings the next time you have pancakes, waffles or french toast.

Nonstick cooking spray

4(6-ounce) boneless fish fillets

1/2 cup cup apple juice

1/2 cup chili sauce

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon prepared or dijon-style mustard

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon each salt and black pepper

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Place a piece of parchment paper in the bottom of an 8-inch square baking pan and liberally coat with nonstick cooking spray. Put the fillets into the pan without overlapping; set aside.

In a bowl, whisk together apple juice, chili sauce, maple syrup, brown sugar, mustard, lemon juice and seasonings.

Pour over fish and bake for about 20 minutes, or until fish flakes when pierced with a fork.

Remove from oven to serve hot with baked beans if desired.