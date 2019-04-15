Chester Chatter: Family photos banish gloomy winter-like day

By Ruthie Douglas

It’s another gloomy winter-like day. What to do? Many times I go to my bedroom closet and take out scrap books of photos.

In a short time, I’m back to times gone by. My family took many photos of our outings.

Learning to walk, then just like that teenage dances and boyfriends. The photos make for a good feeling, because no one takes pictures of unhappy times, of crying instead of smiling.

I often wish I could still take a roll of film to the drugstore to be developed. But lately I have been rethinking that plant. I have thousands of photos. When I’m gone, who is going to want them?

As the day goes by, my bed is covered with photos. Memories of those I have loved, scenes from the islands and many happy times. Well, if I am going to be able to go to bed, back on the closet shelves they go!

I am happy to announce that my hip surgery was successful. How can I ever than you all for your love and support? You have kept me going and I will never forget it! Thank you.

Happenings here and there

Grayson Petraska, age 6, traveled with his parents Adam and Ashley and sister Ainsley to Copper Mountain, Colo., for the USASA Snowboard Nationals. He is now 10th in the standings. He comes from a snowboarding family!

I am pleased to learn that Green Mountain High School’s production of Beauty and the Beast was wonderful. Good for the kids.

Ricky Bliss has died and with his death, he has left many stories behind. His family has always been hard working, but also knew how to have a good time as well.

Ricky’s galfriend will be running the farm business. It will be in good hands with Amy at the helm.

Louise Schmitt, one sweet and lovely lady, has died. I enjoyed many visits on her back porch as we watch the birds. She leaves daughter Joan Morey and her family.

Fran and Corey Riendeau of Virginia have been up upon the death of Fran Riendeau Sr.

Harold Moot, who helped to keep my car on the road for several years, has died. My thoughts are with his wife Janet.

Every morning lately a woodpecker has been working away on a nearby tree, returning to continue again later in the afternoon.

This week’s trivia question: Where was the annual Easter Egg hunt held for many years?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Vernibt T’s was once located where the banquet hall for MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub now is.



Street Talk



How many hours a day do you spend on Facebook?