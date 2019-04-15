Community & Arts events: April 18-April 27

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

To find out how to become a Calendar Partner, email or call Cynthia Prairie at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org or 802-875-2703.

To be included in events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Continuing: Masks exhibit at Whiting

Janalene Gould’s mixed media exhibit Tribal Masks continues through the end of May at Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester.

Gould is a Vermont artist who specializes in mixed media assemblage. The masks are all painted from pictures that Gould found when studying Native American history and African history.

Whiting Library is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call 802-875-2277 or test them at whitinglibrary1@gmail.com.

April 18: Knit Knite at Six Loose Ladies

Knit Knite is a weekly gathering for those with a passion for fiber: knitting, crocheting, spinning and other thread or yarn based craft.

The group meets on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Six Loose Ladies Yarn and Fiber Shop, 287 Main St., Chester.

Learn to knit or crochet, bring a project you are working on or consult an expert about your latest project. For information, call 802-875-7373 or email at 6looseladies@gmail.com.

April 21: Thoughts of Spring for Easter Sunday service



The First Universalist Parish of Chester welcomes the Rev. Nancy Crumbine for an Easter Sunday service at 9:30 a.m., April 21 at the Stone Village, 211 North St. Route 103 in Chester.

Crumbine will share her thoughts on what keeps us from what we most love, with a dose of Thoreau for good measure.

Childcare available. Contact: Melody Reed 802-875-5414 or email: firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com

April 23: Winhall Library to discuss ‘Caleb’s Crossing’

Meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at Winhall Library to discuss Caleb’s Crossing by Geraldine Brooks. Stop in for a copy. This is an informal group, all that is needed is a love of books. All ages are welcome and encouraged.

Winhall Library is at 80 Upper Taylor Road in Lower Bondville. For more information on library programs visit www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org or call 802-297-9741.

April 24: Peace of Paradise holds CBD hemp yoga class

Jennifer Rose Esposito invites participants of all abilities, bodies and personalities to connect on the mat at the Peace of Paradise Yoga classes, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at Barn Sanctuary at New Spring Farm, Batchelder Barn Road, Peru.

The schedule is ongoing. All are welcome to join in on any Yoga practice, anytime. Drop-in fee is $20.

The CBD (Hemp Extract) Yoga class is a restorative practice for all abilities that includes meditation, pranayama (breathing), asana (postures), with educational information about CBD oil woven into the entire practice.

The group will sample, internally and/or topically, an organic supplement by Revision Herbals, which will be available for purchase. Note: sampling or buying is not a requirement to attend class.

For more information, call 802-356-0191 or contact them at peaceofparadiserising@gmail.com.

April 27: Phoenix Books Misty Valley celebrates Independent Bookstore Day

Join the folks at Phoenix Books Misty Valley at 58 the Common in Chester for merriment and giveaways (while supplies last), as they celebrate with Independent Bookstores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

Independent Bookstore Day is a celebration of books, readers and indie bookselling that started in California in 2014 and was first celebrated nationally in 2015.

IBD has become a nationwide party as big and varied as the country itself.

For a complete listing of events, please see The Chester Telegraph Calendar.