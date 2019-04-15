Host families sought for Green Mountain High exchange program

PAX and Green Mountain High School are looking for families to host high school exchange students for Green Mountain for the upcoming school year.

This is a great learning and growth opportunity for the entire family, bringing a new culture to your home that you may otherwise never be able to experience.

Choose a student who is right for your family. Host families come in all shapes and sizes – they represent the diversity of American culture, with varied economic, religious and racial backgrounds.

Among those who truly enjoy the exchange experience are parents looking to give their families a glimpse of the world and introduce them to new customs and cultures, without having to travel the globe.

Sharing your world is simpler than you imagine. Could you provide a student with any of these amazing opportunities: first taste of maple syrup, the chance to learn to ride a bicycle, all of the fun activities that go along with their first snowfall, their first pet, or the knowledge to create a better local community through volunteering?

Students want to experience our home, and our communities. They take this knowledge home and help others see the world outside their borders as generous and supportive. One thing host families have in common are an open mind, loving heart and an enthusiasm to learn about a new culture. To learn more, contact Kimberly Eckhardt at keckhardt08@gmail.com or 802-824-3792.