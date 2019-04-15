To the editor: Derry Rescue thanks all for supporting Annual Benefit
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 15, 2019 | Comments 0
The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad wishes to thank our friends and neighbors for their generosity in purchasing rafﬂe tickets to support our Annual Beneﬁt.
We would also like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to our local businesses and special friends for their donations of the rafﬂe prizes that helped to make the beneﬁt the great success it was.
LVRS raises funds each year to continue to provide FREE ambulance and rescue services to
the tri-mountain towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, South Londonderry, Stratton, Weston,
Windham, Winhall and Andover Ridge.
The funds raised will cover the squad’s day-to-day operating expenses, training, ambulance maintenance and replacement, and the purchase of equipment and supplies.
Sincerely,
Esther Fishman
LVRS Benefit Committee
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.