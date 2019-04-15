To the editor: Derry Rescue thanks all for supporting Annual Benefit

The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad wishes to thank our friends and neighbors for their generosity in purchasing rafﬂe tickets to support our Annual Beneﬁt.

We would also like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to our local businesses and special friends for their donations of the rafﬂe prizes that helped to make the beneﬁt the great success it was.

  • Bar 802
  • Grandma Millers
  • New American Grill
  • Sugar Bob’s
  • Black Magic Chimney
  • Garet Holmes-Spirer
  • Northshire Bookstore
  • Taylor Farm
  • Bromley Market
  • Hapgood Store
  • Orvis
  • TK Firewood
  • Bromley Mountain
  • Honey Pie
  • Bob Ray
  • Wilma and Phil Tremarco
  • Bromley Mountain Adventure Park
  • Honor the Effort
  • Red Apple Products
  • Karen Utiger
  • Clark's IGA
  • Jake's Restaurant
  • Red Slate Restaurant
  • Vermont Country Store
  • Colonial House
  • Landgrove Inn
  • Seesaws
  • Village Pizza
  • Dan Lasser Ceramics
  • Londonderry Hardware
  • SOLO Restaurant
  • Marijke Westberg
  • First Run
  • Maple Leaf Diner
  • Martha and Bud Stevenson
  • Weston Playhouse
  • Lee Ferguson
  • McWayne Jewelers
  • Stratton Mountain
  • Wild Wings Ski Touring Center
  • Marge and Bob Fish
  • Mountain Goat
  • Stratton Mountain Deli
    LVRS raises funds each year to continue to provide FREE ambulance and rescue services to
    the tri-mountain towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, South Londonderry, Stratton, Weston,
    Windham, Winhall and Andover Ridge.

    The funds raised will cover the squad’s day-to-day operating expenses, training, ambulance maintenance and replacement, and the purchase of equipment and supplies.

    Sincerely,
    Esther Fishman
    LVRS Benefit Committee

