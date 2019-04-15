To the editor: Thanks for generous support to fund Keewaydin trip

Chester-Andover Elementary School 5th and 6th graders have been going to the Keewaydin Environmental Education Center since 1973 — 46 years!

The next lucky group of students will be heading to KEEC for a week in the spring of 2020. They will be hiking, canoeing, presenting skits and enjoying campfires on the shores of Lake Dunmore.

The Chester Telegraph has supported the Keewaydin Spaghetti Dinner at Chester-Andover Elementary School for many years. This year, The Telegraph announced the original date and the revised date, which was this past Wednesday, April 10. This valuable information alerted people of this important fundraiser.

The local community sponsors this year included Lisai’s, Black River Produce, Crows Bakery, Drew’s All Natural and the Springfield Coop. We could not have produced this delicious meal without all the support. Your contributions are appreciated and made a big difference.

The students, parents and staff wholeheartedly thank everyone for the generous help we received.

Sincerely,

Colin Santiago, 6th grader, and

Frank Kelley, teacher

Chester-Andover Elementary School