Cavendish Elementary parents petition SU to delay Beaupre contract renewal

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Nearly six dozen parents of Cavendish Town Elementary School students and other interested community members have signed a petition of no confidence in Principal Deb Beaupre, asking that the Two Rivers Supervisory Union “hold up her contract renewal” and “open an investigation into the communities (sic) concerns.”

But there is some confusion around whether Beaupre’s contract for next year has already been renewed and whether or not a performance review was conducted.

The parents’ concerns stem from what they say are a number of instances of discipline that they call unusual and even abusive and one incident involving a Cavendish school bus in which the complainants have called the actions of the principal dangerous and illegal.

Among petition signers who The Telegraph has interviewed, a number of parents said they have felt that Beaupre’s style of discipline doesn’t match what they have come to expect from the Cavendish school. Intimidation was a word that came up frequently.

In the bus incident, parent Amy Davis said that during the morning bus ride on Wednesday, March 13 the bus was stopped on Main Street just east of High Street with its flashing lights on to pick up children. Beaupre, who was driving behind the bus, passed it and stopped in front of the bus, boarding the vehicle to lecture the students about moving around on the bus while it was in motion.

Davis maintains that her children – who were on the bus – said no one was moving around. In an email to TRSU Superintendent Meg Powden on Thursday, March 14, Davis said she emailed Beaupre as soon as she heard about the incident. Beaupre replied, Davis told Powden, that they may not agree, but that she felt what she had done was right.

Davis said she also contacted the bus driver as well as Todd Parah, transportation supervisor for the three schools within the Green Mountain Unified School District, about the incident before emailing Powden and the board.

According to Michelle Messina, who organized the petition drive, she filed a report on the incident with the Vermont State Police on Saturday, April 13.

The Telegraph unsuccessfully searched for a home phone number to contact Beaupre for comment, including asking a number of people connected with the school. On Tuesday, since school is not in session this week, The Telegraph asked the supervisory union if it would contact Beaupre to ask her to call so that she would have an opportunity to comment. Also, The Telegraph sent an email to Beaupre’s work address this morning. As of publication time, Beaupre has not contacted The Telegraph.

Renewed contract, or not?

In March, Doug McBride, who represents Cavendish on the GMUSD board, said he began getting calls and emails from parents asking to have input into the evaluation process before TRSU renewed Beaupre’s contract.

According to McBride, last week he contacted Powden about the process and timetable, to which she replied that the board had offered Beaupre a contract (with the 2.75 percent raise that is standard for all but a few of the non-bargaining staff.)

Powden, McBride said, told him he could share that information with the parents with whom he was in touch. But McBride questioned whether the board had actually approved the contract. McBride had been on a airplane during that meeting and had not been able to participate by phone. But McBride said several other board members told him that the contract had not been approved in the executive session on non-bargaining staff.

Powden’s response to an inquiry by board chair Joe Fromberger was that she might have been mistaken about the vote and that she would need to check the minutes. Those minutes do not mention offering a contract to Beaupre or anyone else.

Asked for comment on the petition and the parents’ complaints, Powden said on Tuesday that she would not speak about the petition, but restated the process for complaints: “If someone has a concern with a member of the staff, the process is to talk with that person and if you’re not satisfied with the result then to follow the chain of command,” said Powden.

If parents were actually subject to such a “chain of command,” that would mean speaking with Beaupre, then with Powden. Several parents told The Telegraph that they have done that and that some have also contacted the superintendent.

A number of those signing the petition say they will be on hand for the April 25 meeting of the Green Mountain Unified School District. That meeting will take place at the 6 p.m. at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville.