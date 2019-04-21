Green Mountain USD agenda for April 25
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board of Directors, representing Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester, will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 in the Art Center of Cavendish Town Elementary School, .
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. March 21, 2019 Regular Meeting
IV. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Policies, Second Read/Approval
b. Committee Appointments
c. Adopt Robert’s Rules of Order
V. COMMUNICATIONS:
a. Student Representatives’ Comments
b. Board Comments
VI. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
VII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. CTES Principal Contract Recommendation
b. Policies, First Read
c. Articles of Agreement – Typographical Error
d. Audit Meeting
e. Current Financials
f. Ratify Support Staff Agreement
VIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
a. TITLE 1 V.S.A. § 313 (7)
i. Academic Records or Suspension or Discipline of Students
X. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:
a. Regular Meeting – May 16, 2019 – Chester Andover Elementary School
b. 2018 Audit Meeting – May 23, 2019 – Cavendish Town Elementary School
XI. ADJOURNMENT
