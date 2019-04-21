Green Mountain USD agenda for April 25

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board of Directors, representing Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester, will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 in the Art Center of Cavendish Town Elementary School, .

I. CALL TO ORDER:

a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

a. March 21, 2019 Regular Meeting

IV. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Policies, Second Read/Approval

b. Committee Appointments

c. Adopt Robert’s Rules of Order

V. COMMUNICATIONS:

a. Student Representatives’ Comments

b. Board Comments

VI. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:

VII. NEW BUSINESS:

a. CTES Principal Contract Recommendation

b. Policies, First Read

c. Articles of Agreement – Typographical Error

d. Audit Meeting

e. Current Financials

f. Ratify Support Staff Agreement

VIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

a. TITLE 1 V.S.A. § 313 (7)

i. Academic Records or Suspension or Discipline of Students

X. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:

a. Regular Meeting – May 16, 2019 – Chester Andover Elementary School

b. 2018 Audit Meeting – May 23, 2019 – Cavendish Town Elementary School

XI. ADJOURNMENT