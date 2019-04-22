Chester Chatter: Easter surrounded by love

By Ruthie Douglas

Growing up, Easter for my sister Marie and me was usually the same. Photos show us ready for church in our new outfits. Always a new hat, shoes and gloves. We had our little purses with money for the collection plate.

After church, we changed our clothes and went outside for an Easter egg hunt. It was easy to find the eggs since our yard was small and our father always hid the eggs in the same place, year after year. It also meant we ate egg salad, deviled eggs and, well, everything with eggs for a few days afterward.

Our Easter dinner was baked ham or roast lamb and, for dessert, lemon meringue pie. Our Easter baskets sported a big chocolate bunny in the middle of a nest of jelly beans and an assortment of candies.

Do you know what that day meant to me? It meant I was surrounded by love from the church to the family, reaching out to me with colored eggs to sweet candies. It was a good feeling.

It is always the simple things that end up meaning the most to us. Keep that love flowing.

Bob Record celebrated his birthday with a family gathering at his home with his four sons and family. A good time and good food was enjoyed.

Carl Hammerle, a Korean War veteran, was recently presented with a beautiful quilt by Quilts of Valor for veterans. Carl was presented the quilt at Springfield Health and Rehab.

Benny and Kim Benson are back home after time spent in Zephyrhills, Fla., visiting Betty and Melvin Stowell, who are now back home as well.

Keith and Joy Hill held an early Easter dinner at their home with 20 family members attending.

Spring break for our schoolchildren went by quickly. I certainly hope that they had fun.

Spring cleanup around town has everything looking great. Good job to the road crew and the extra helpers.

Our feathered friends are now hurrying back home to us. A good sign spring has arrived.

This week’s trivia question: How did Popple Dungeon Road get its name?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: As several of you knew: The Easter Egg Hunt used to be held at the Pinnacle!



