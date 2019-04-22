College News

has been named to the Dean’s List for the winter 2019 term at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y. Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and earning a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher at the end of Term I or Term II are placed on the Dean’s List at the college.

Sarah Wells of Chester has received two distinctions as a scholar athlete.

She is one of 12 members of the Castleton field hockey team recently recognized on the 2018 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad.

The Division III National Academic Squad program honors student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or higher through the first semester of the 2018-19 academic year.

Wells was also named to the Zag Field Hockey / NFHCA 2018 Division III Scholars of Distinction list.

The Division III Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2018-19 academic year. This year, 268 student-athletes have been recognized.