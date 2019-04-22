Bran: The muffin boost you didn’t know you needed



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Who could use a little more bran in their diet? This is a great way to add it without even realizing it!

Bran usually has little to no flavor, so giving it a boost of banana is just what your taste buds will appreciate. Notice the only fat in this recipe is the meager 3 tablespoons of butter for 12 muffins!

2/3 cup all bran, or plain shredded wheat, cereal

1/4 cup raisins

2/3 cup scalding skim milk

Nonstick cooking spray

12 mini muffin liners, optional

2 cups flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon each baking soda and baking powder

1 teaspoon allspice or nutmeg

4 egg whites

6 tablespoons skim milk

3 tablespoon butter or margarine,melted

2 large, over-ripe bananas, mashed

Place the cereal and raisins in a bowl with the scalding milk, mix and let sit for 15 minutes, or until all the milk has been absorbed by the cereal.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Line 12 mini muffin cups with papers, spraying the inside bottom and sides as well; set aside.

In a large bowl, mix flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, baking soda and powder and allspice well. Add cereal mixture, egg whites, milk and melted butter.

Using an electric, or hand held mixer, beat all together until smooth. Fold in the banana until evenly distributed.

Evenly scoop out batter among the prepared muffin cups and bake 24-26 minutes, or until it just begins to bounce back when touched in the center.

Remove from oven to cool slightly before transferring to a plate to cool completely.

Makes 12 muffins