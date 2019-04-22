Special Derry Select Board meeting for April 23

The Select Board of Londonderry will meet in a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

4. Personnel Matters

a. Executive sessions per 1 VSA 313(a)(3) – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or employee

b. Consider employee compensation rates and possible stipends

5. Old Business

a. Authorize submittal of grant application for Municipal Wastewater Feasibility Study

6. Adjourn