To the editor: Chester Snowmobile Club thanks landowners for generosity

| Apr 22, 2019 | Comments 0

Dear Landowners,

The Chester Snowmobile Club would like to take this opportunity to thank not only the landowners in Chester but to all the landowners throughout Vermont who generously allow the snowmobile clubs to build and maintain a trail system on their properties, allowing many to enjoy winter in a special way.

Thank you for your generosity and kindness.

Sincerely,

President
Chester Snowmobile Club

