To the editor: Chester Snowmobile Club thanks landowners for generosity
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 22, 2019 | Comments 0
The Chester Snowmobile Club would like to take this opportunity to thank not only the landowners in Chester but to all the landowners throughout Vermont who generously allow the snowmobile clubs to build and maintain a trail system on their properties, allowing many to enjoy winter in a special way.
Thank you for your generosity and kindness.
Sincerely,
President
Chester Snowmobile Club
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.