Chesterite among winners of Tax Day Pull-up Contest; Apple Blossom Cotillion tickets on sale

Pull-up contest winners

Monday, April 15 started early for Springfield resident Sam McCoy who was the first competitor to participate at 6:30 a.m. in the 1st Annual Tax Day Pull-Up Contest, an event sponsored by the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center and Graham and Graham PC to give individuals an opportunity to earn a cash refund for their efforts.

The event was open to all and a cash prize of $100 was awarded to the individual who completed the most pull-ups in each division: Men’s Unassisted, Men’s Assisted, Women’s Unassisted, Women’s Assisted.

In all, 30 individuals took part, including the oldest participant, 71-year-old, Bryce Honeywell who completed 20 assisted pull-ups.

The day was won by Chester resident Alan Garvin, who completed 34 unassisted pull-ups. In the women’s unassisted category, Meg Letson of Bellows Falls claimed the crown and $100 with 11 unassisted pullups. In the assisted categories, Rachel Karwelat, an employee at Drew’s Organics in Chester, won the women’s division with 60 assisted pull-ups. Springfield resident Mat Jackson won the men’s assisted with 48 pull-ups.

Start doing your daily pull-ups today as the event will return on April 15, 2020.

Apple Blossom Cotillion tickets on sale

The 63rd Apple Blossom Queen will be crowned on Saturday, May 4 at Riverside Gymnasium in Springfield.

Tickets for the Friday, May 3 Opening Night performance cost $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Tickets for the Saturday, May 4 Grand Performance cost $15 in advance, $18 at the door. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Tina’s Hallmark Store in Springfield Plaza, Boccaccio’s salons in Springfield and Bellows Falls, and at Members Advantage Credit Union in Springfield.

“The Apple Blossom Cotillion is both a community tradition and a fundraising event,” says Tonia Fleming, development officer for Springfield Hospital. Proceeds are used to fund the Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award and to support local health care services.

This Apple Blossom Cotillion welcomes back long-time directors Pam Church Shaughnessy and Carrie Jewell to continue the tradition started by the Springfield Hospital Auxiliary, continued by Bob Spindler, and now presented by the hospital’s Development Office. This year, 12 high school contestants and their escorts will be joined by 21 elementary school couples. A Gleeful Evening will feature songs performed in the long-running musical comedy-drama television series Glee.

An exhibit of cotillions past, including portraits of past Apple Blossom Queens and their gowns, is on display on the 3rd floor of Springfield Health Center at 100 River St. in Springfield and will run until the week after the Cotillion.

For information, call Tonia Fleming, 885-7613 or tfleming@springfieldmed.org.