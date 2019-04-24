Spaghetti dinner raises money for Keewaydin trip

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

More than 175 people enjoyed a dinner of spaghetti with meatballs, tomato sauce, garlic bread and salad and the 2020 Keewaydin trip fund banked over $1,400 on April 10. That represents the cost of sending about five students to the environmental education camp on Lake Dunmore in Salisbury.

The camp was founded in 1973 and Chester-Andover has been sending students there since its first year.

Volunteers and staff cooked the meal while students took orders and served the hungry diners. In addition, Lisai’s, Black River Produce, Crow’s Bakery, Drew’s All Natural and the Springfield Coop pitched in with help for the event.

The school will be continuing its fundraising efforts and donations to help cover the cost of sending CAES fifth and sixth graders to Keewaydin next spring can be sent to CAES, 72 Main St., Chester, VT 01543.