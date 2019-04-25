UPDATE: Rolling roadblock on I-91 early MONDAY – expect delays

UPDATE: The rolling roadblock scheduled for tomorrow has been changed to Monday

omorrow, April 26, 2019 beginning at about 6:30 a.m. (weather permitting) there will be a northbound rolling road block on I-91 at the Williams River Bridge in Rockingham. The delay will be for line striping. Then northbound motorists will be directed onto one lane of the newly constructed bridge. Motorists can anticipate approximately a 25-minute delay in their travels. Southbound traffic will still travel over one lane of the existing southbound bridge until a crossover is built.

The exit 6 northbound on-ramp will be re-opened within an hour after the rolling road block clears and traffic is back up to speed over to the new I-91 Northbound Bridge.