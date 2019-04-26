Green Up Day events in our communities

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

ANDOVER



Come help beautify Andover town grounds, clean our roadsides, and spruce up our cemeteries at Andover’s Green Up Day, held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 4.

Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Andover Town Hall, 954 Andover Road. Vermont Coffee Company coffee and homemade doughnuts will be served as volunteers choose their work assignments.

Participants are encouraged to bring gardening gloves and tools including wheelbarrows, rakes, clippers, loppers, and leaf blowers and join in the community spirit.

The work will continue until noon. Afterward, participants are invited to share a lunch with their friends and neighbors. Bring a potluck salad or dessert to accompany the hot dogs and lemonade that will be provided. Thanks to our generous community members and the Vermont Coffee Company for donating food and refreshments.

Can’t make it on Saturday morning? If you have a favorite road or cemetery you would like to work on before Green Up Day, please contact Town Clerk Jeanette Haight at 875-2765 or at clerk@vermontel.net to let her know where you will be working so that we don’t re-do it while leaving other places not cared for. Or, you can let her know while picking up your Green Up Day garbage bags at the Town Office.

CAVENDISH

No special gear is required to join this family friendly event, just the desire to pitch in and clean up unsightly litter from the town roadsides. Come to the Proctorsville Green with a friend or family members on Saturday May 4 to pick up special green trash bags, protective gloves and your road assignment.

The big sweep begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon with a free town-sponsored barbecue on the Proctorsville Green. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soda will be on hand. In case of a downpour, Green Up Day will be held on Sunday, May 5.

For more information call Diane McNamara at the Town Office at 226-7292.

CHESTER

Chester residents: Grab your friends, join your neighbors and get involved in Vermont’s state-wide Green Up Day on May 4. It’s easy!

Pick a road, grab a bag and do your part! Bags for the Town of Chester will be available at Chester Hardware, on Main Street, Erskine’s Feed and Grain on Grain Store Road, and Town Hall, at 556 Elm St.

A dumpster will be at the Town Garage for you to drop off your bags.

If there are questions or concerns, please contact Frank Kelley at fjmkelley@gmail.com.

GRAFTON

Grafton will be holding its Green Up Day events starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, with a rain date of Sunday, May 5. Area captains have been chosen for either a road or a specific area. Click here to find your captain.

You can pick up Green Up trash bags at the Town Clerk’s office, 117 Main St., during regular office hours — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday — or beginning at 9 .m. on Green Up Day, May 4, at Gregory Trucking and Excavating, at the site of the Old Town Garage on Route 121.

Return filled bags to Gregory Trucking on May 4, by 1 p.m., and enjoy free ice cream. You’ll also receive a ticket for one free hot dog from MKT.

LONDONDERRY

In Londonderry, Green Up Day bags will be available at the Transfer Station, 7060 VT-100, and at the Town Office, 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry, starting this Saturday, April 27.

On Green Up Day, you can pick Green Up bags at the South Londonderry Fire Station, on Main Street near Middletown Road.

Drop off locations will be the Transfer Station, the Mill Tavern parking lot on Route 11 near Route 100 and at South Londonderry Fire Station.

Free coffee, brownies, hot dogs and hamburgers will be served at the Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WESTON

Weston’s Green Up Day events will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday May 4, ending with refreshments in the Gazebo on The Green beginning around noon, according to Green Up coordinator Peter Areson.

Green Up bags can be picked up at the Town Office, 17 Lawrence Hill Road, during the weekdays next week beginning on April 29. Remember that the office closes at 1 p.m.

Bags may be dropped off either at the Town Garage, on Greendale Road, or in the town truck that will be parked across from the Town Office.

After noon on Saturday, enjoy refreshments with your fellow volunteers in the Gazebo.

Volunteers are most welcome, and specific routes in town may be arranged by email: aresonp@gmail.com.

For those unable to participate next Saturday, bags will still be available, and full ones may be left at the Town Garage before or after the event.