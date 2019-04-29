Community & Arts events: May 4 and May 5

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

May 4: Family program on pollinators

The Nature Museum presents a family nature program The Amazing World of Pollinators: Bees, Birds, Bats and More from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at The Nature Museum at 186 Townshend Road in Grafton.

Often people think of honeybees and bumblebees as the only pollinators, but these are only some species of many more. Learn about how pollination happens and the small heroes that make it possible.

Be ready to learn, taste some local honey, plant your own pollinator-friendly plant to take home and explore the Nature Center’s garden filled with native plants and flowers that attract pollinators. This program is recommended for parents and kids to enjoy together. Admission is by donation and includes exploring the Nature Museum’s exhibits on your own following the program.

For more information, visit www.nature-museum.org, or call 802-843-2111.

May 4: Gardening expert discusses ‘Seed Starting for Less’

Ron Krupp, author and gardening expert presents Seed Starting for Less at noon on Saturday, May 4 at Newsbank Conference Center, at 352 Main St. in Chester.

The free hands-on workshop/talk is sponsored by Whiting Library and includes a discussion on germination mixes, potting soils, seed starting dates, grow lights vs. sun light, containers, the use of cold-frames, greenhouses and more. Everyone is welcome whether novice or experienced, there is something to learn just in time to get your garden started. Bring your garden questions.

For more information, contact Whiting Library at 802-875-2277.

May 4: Black Fly Ball to benefit The Little School

his fun and casual (“black fly, not black tie”) event always includes live music, both live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and a night spent celebrating the Little School at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Walker Farms at 705 Main St. in Weston.

The Little School is an early childhood program and preschool that serves children ages 2 to 5 from Weston and its surrounding towns.

The Black Fly Ball is the school’s largest fundraising event each year. Previous years’ funds have helped to pay for upgrades to the facility, remodeled bathrooms, the new ADA ramp, and most recently the playground. Money raised also helps to ensure that the cost of tuition remains stable. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at https://littleschoolvt.org/black-fly-ball.

May 5: Hike to Angel Falls with Green Mountain Club



On Sunday, May 5 the Green Mountain Club Manchester Section meets at 1 p.m. at the entrance to Winhall Campground at 919 Winhall Station Road in South Londonderry. Participants will then car pool to Ball Mountain Dam.

The hike to Angel Falls is 4.1 miles, then the group will return to the Winhall Campground entrance. The first part of this trail with ups and downs of 50 to 100 feet, the second part is essentially level with handicapped access trail and then paved campground road. This is an easy hike. Bring extra layers, raincoat just in case, snacks and fluids. Registration is required. Contact Joe Ninesling at 802-289-2801 or runraft@aol.com to register.

May 5: Author Clift presents ‘Around the World in Fifty Years’

Phoenix Books at Misty Valley hosts local author Elayne Clift for a free discussion of her travel memoir, Around the World in Fifty Years: Travel Tales of a Not So Innocent Abroad at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 at the shop at 58 The Common in Chester.

The book is a collection of selected stories about her global travels, told in prose and poetry. Clift has visited almost 100 countries on every continent for work and pleasure. Her travel memoir shares personal stories, vignettes, photographs, and postscripts that range from poignant to hilarious.

For more information and to find out about other events, visit www.facebook.com/PhoenixBooksMistyValley or call 802-875-3400.

