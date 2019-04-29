TRSU board agenda for May 2
The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 at the Roost at Fletcher Farm, 611 Route 103 in Ludlow. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. April 04, 2019 Special Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Policies, Second Read/Approval
b. Personnel Handbook (Revised)
c. Final Approval of Superintendent Job Description
d. Meeting Location
VII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Policies, First Read
b. Current Financials
c. Ratify Support Staff Agreement
d. After School Program
VIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 V.S.A. § 313 (a)(1)(B)
a. Labor Relations
IX. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. Thursday, June 6, 2019 – Roost Building
X. ADJOURNMENT:
