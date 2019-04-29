TRSU board agenda for May 2

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 at the Roost at Fletcher Farm, 611 Route 103 in Ludlow. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

a. April 04, 2019 Special Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Policies, Second Read/Approval

b. Personnel Handbook (Revised)

c. Final Approval of Superintendent Job Description

d. Meeting Location

VII. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Policies, First Read

b. Current Financials

c. Ratify Support Staff Agreement

d. After School Program

VIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 V.S.A. § 313 (a)(1)(B)

a. Labor Relations

IX. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

a. Thursday, June 6, 2019 – Roost Building

X. ADJOURNMENT: