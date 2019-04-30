Carol Hoyt, 79, dedicated therapist loved gardening, performing

Carol Ann (Cummings) Hoyt died peacefully at home in April 19, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 20, 1939 in Los Angeles, Calif., to the Rev. Dr. Oliver and Edith Cummings.

Mrs. Hoyt attended local schools and later graduated from Redlands University with a teaching degree. During college, she met her future husband, Richard Hoyt.

After college, Mrs. Hoyt taught in the American schools in Germany. Following her time abroad, she and Richard married and moved to Eastham, Mass. They had three children: Jonathan, William and Jennifer. It was just after Jennifer’s birth that the family moved to Chester, where Mrs. Hoyt found her permanent home on Church Street.

Mrs. Hoyt attended graduate school at Antioch College, graduating with a master’s concentrating in psychology. Throughout her 40-plus year career, she was a dedicated therapist and counselor to many in southeastern Vermont. Along the way, many of her colleagues became dear friends whom she held close to her heart.

While Richard and Carol divorced in the early 1980s, they found a way to achieve a lasting, loving friendship.

In the late 1990s, Mrs. Hoyt met her true love, Lenny Yarosevich. They were inseparable until his death in 2006.

Mrs. Hoyt loved to sing and dance. Her part in the Springfield Players’ annual performance of The Nutcracker was a highlight of every year for her. Even after Mrs. Hoyt left the stage, she stayed active with the group, helping in every way she could.

Mrs. Hoyt also loved to garden and was famous locally for her sour pickles. She considered a summer day spent in her garden, then on the deck with a good book as an ideal day.

Mrs. Hoyt was predeceased by her parents and her partner Lenny. She is survived by her sons, Jonathan and his wife Astrid and William and wife Anna, all of Chester; her daughter Jennifer and wife Christine of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren Colin and Caitlin; step-grandchildren Nick, Olivia and Ian; and her former husband Richard and wife Jean, of Lubec, Maine.

She is also survived by her very special friends Thomas and Mariette Bock of Chester, with whom Mrs. Hoyt enjoyed 45 years of sharing laughter, tears, spirited debate and great love and respect.

Donations in Mrs. Hoyt’s memory can be made to the Chester Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 370, Chester, VT 05143.