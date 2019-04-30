Celebration of life for Ricky Bliss, 51, expert farmer, friend for life

Ricky Allen Bliss 51, of Chester passed away at home after a long battle with a lung disease on Friday, March 29, 2019.

He was born on May 11, 1967, in Springfield to Robert and Barbara (Record) Bliss, and spent much of his childhood on the farm of his grandparents Bill and Alice Bliss. If you had told him then that the farm was where he would spend most of his adult life, you would have walked away from that conversation bruised.

Mr. Bliss was known as a wild one and his house parties in high school were legendary. He and his crew wreaked havoc on the town of Chester, but there was never a tighter knit group of friends from cradle to grave.

After high school, Mr. Bliss spent a short time in Virginia Beach, Va., where he was a bouncer and bartender, before he returned to Chester.

In 1989, his grandfather died, and Mr. Bliss moved into the farmhouse with his grandmother to help her run the farm. He spent many years making hay in the summer and making snow on Okemo Mountain in the winter.

Eventually, he was able to stop making snow to run the farm business year-round. He was known for his top-quality hay and his knowledge of farm equipment. Many sought out his expertise on haying and farming.

In the spring of 2008, Mr. Bliss met Amy Smith and over the next 10 years they shared many special times. In 2015, Mr. Bliss became sick with pneumonia, which wound up being interstitial lung disease. In 2016, Amy quit her job and came to work at the farm full time to help with the business and take care of Rick. She was always at his side even until the end.

Mr. Bliss was an extremely hard worker and spent many hours in his office. But he did find joy in helping friends, online auctions, gambling and watching John Wayne movies and television police shows. He was also a long-time member of the Sons of the American Legion.

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Amy Smith and her children Austin and Micheala, his sister Deborah (Earl) Pooler, nieces Kelly (Terry) Geiger and Melissa (Earnest) Jarrell and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at the American Legion, 635 VT 103 in Chester. Please Join Us.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Sons of the American Legion, PO Box 605, Chester VT 05143. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with the arrangements.