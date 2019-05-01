After April 15 flooding, Weston board considers repairs to Town Office basement

By Bruce Frauman

The longest discussion at the April 23 Weston Select Board meeting revolved around installing sump pumps in the Town Office building at 12 Lawrence Hill Road following flooding in the basement during heavy rains and melting snow in mid-April.

Acting chair Jim Linville said the basement flooded on April 15 and he would like the board to gets some quotes on digging a sump hole and determining where to send the water. Town Clerk Kim Seymour said a fire marshal suggested the town sink an 8 gallon bucket with a secondary 5 gallon bucket as a backup.

Town resident Donald Hart said he thinks there is a spring under the foundation that will rise into the basement when the river is high. After a discussion on what kind of bucket to use and why there is no drain in the basement, board member Bruce Downer suggested inviting two or three people who install sump pumps to take a look and make a recommendation.

Seymour said the wallboard is wet and, because she is concerned about mold, has recommended removing the wet wallboard and waterproof alternatives to sheet rock were discussed. Linville also suggested a business to call for an assessment.

In other business, board administrative assistant Cheryl Barker said she received an estimate of $1,100 from HB Energy to replace a combustion airbox for the heating unit in the Little School. The board agreed to have the repair made. Seymour added that HB Energy also sent a bill for some tests and repairs.

Seymour also said the last loan payment for the wall reconstruction at the Church on the Hill on Lawrence Hill Road was in this week’s vendor bills. Seymour told The Telegraph that this was the fourth annual payment made and was for about $58,300 to Community Bank which bought out Merchant’s Bank with whom the original loan had been made. She said that as the principal was paid down, the interest was less each year. The first year’s payment was about $61,300, then $60,300, and $59,300 last year.

The board approved a right-of-way permit to Will Perkins for a 20-foot driveway on Piper Hill Road, but set aside a vote on a request from William E. Foster and Barbara M. Foster for a driveway on Holden Hill Road.