Londonderry Select Board agenda for May 2

| May 01, 2019 | Comments 0

The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

4. New Business
a. 1 Class Liquor License – Turner Enterprises, LLC, DBA The New American Grill

5. Adjourn

