Londonderry Select Board agenda for May 6, 2019
The Londonderry Select Board will hold its regular meeting on at 7 p.m. on Monday May 6, 2019 at the Twitchell Office Building 100 Old School Street, Londonderry. Below is its agenda:
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Minutes Approval – Meeting(s) of April 15, 2019, April 23, 2019 and May 2, 2019
4. Selectboard Pay Orders
5. Announcements/Correspondence
6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens – a. Meet with representatives from Southwest NH Fire Mutual Aid
7. Town Officials Business
8. Transfer Station
9. Roads and Bridges – a. Department updates b. Consider truck/body bids
10. Old Business – a. Liming and tilling of former septage fields b. Platt Elevation Project – Approve Memorandum of Understanding
11. New Business – a. Discuss Town Office/Town Garage phone/internet connectivity
12. Adjourn
