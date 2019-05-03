Londonderry Select Board agenda for May 6, 2019

The Londonderry Select Board will hold its regular meeting on at 7 p.m. on Monday May 6, 2019 at the Twitchell Office Building 100 Old School Street, Londonderry. Below is its agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting(s) of April 15, 2019, April 23, 2019 and May 2, 2019

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens – a. Meet with representatives from Southwest NH Fire Mutual Aid

7. Town Officials Business

8. Transfer Station

9. Roads and Bridges – a. Department updates b. Consider truck/body bids

10. Old Business – a. Liming and tilling of former septage fields b. Platt Elevation Project – Approve Memorandum of Understanding

11. New Business – a. Discuss Town Office/Town Garage phone/internet connectivity

12. Adjourn