Police seek information in daytime burglary
May 04, 2019
olice are asking the public for information in their investigation of a daytime burglary in Westminster.
At about 2:30 p.m. today, the owner of a house on Alden Street returned home to find that someone had broken in and stolen a beige Sentry safe, cash and prescription medication. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
