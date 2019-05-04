Police seek information in daytime burglary

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

olice are asking the public for information in their investigation of a daytime burglary in Westminster.

At about 2:30 p.m. today, the owner of a house on Alden Street returned home to find that someone had broken in and stolen a beige Sentry safe, cash and prescription medication. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.