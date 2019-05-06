Chester Chatter: Time to remember Mother

By Ruthie Douglas

The makings of one day becoming a mother often begin as a young girl with her dolls. At least that was the case with my daughter Jeanie. She loved her dolls.

Her dad made her a cradle and Grandma made her a quilt. Every night the dolls got tucked into bed. Usually a doll went for a drive with us or sat on the porch as we all enjoyed a warm summer day.

Those were signs of what she would practice as a grown up in real life with her own two sons.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, take time to pause and remember your mother. Also remember those who were like mothers to you. There are so many small things moms do for us and often we don’t remember them.

Growing up in our home, our mother would cook something she knew we liked. Come our birthday, we got a special meal. Mine was macaroni and cheese with lemon meringue pie for dessert. To this day, the only mac & cheese I ever liked was my mother’s.

So, come Mother’s Day, take the time to tell your mother you love her and what she means to you. And don’t forget a thank you and a big hug. My favorite Mother’s Day gift is a jar full of strips of paper with memories written on them. I look at them often.

Notes and news from out and about

Friends are thinking of Mike Tidd on the death of his mother, Margaret Tidd.

After a graveside service, a reception for Lucille DeRosia was held on Saturday at the American Legion Post 67. Condolences to the family.

My May Day was made special with a May basket left at my door step from Carter, a student at Chester-Andover Elementary School. The handmade basket was filled with treats. Folks here at the Springfield Rehab were so surprised. Thanks so much Carter.

New friends Debbie and Casey from Georgia will be leaving for Florida this weekend. Debbie is a traveling nurse and in on a new assignment. All winter Casey has been a part of our card game. Best wishes, you two!

It’s been nice seeing Sheryl Stowell in town. She was up to attend Ricky Bliss‘s memorial.

Of the 30 days in April, 20 days were rainy.

Hope you got out for Green Up Day. Chester residents are very proud of their town. Let’s keep it neat and clean!

Answer to last week’s trivia question: The game Monopoly has Vermont Avenue on its board.

This week’s trivia question: At one time, Chester had how many beauty shops?



Street Talk



Do you follow the Kentucky Derby?