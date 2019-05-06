Community & Arts events: May 11-May 16

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

To find out how to become a Calendar Partner, email or call Cynthia Prairie at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org or 802-875-2703.

To be included in events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

May 11: Donate food for

Stamp Out Hunger Day

On Saturday, May 11 the Post Office and Chester-Andover Family Center will collect non-perishable food to stock the food shelf.

Those interested can participate by any of the following ways:

Leave a bag of non-perishable food at your mailbox on May 11.

Drop off food at the Chester Post Office, 203 S. Main St., at the Family Center, 908 Vermont Route 103S in Chester.

For more information, contact the Chester-Andover Family Center by calling 802-875-3236 or emailing cafc302@gmail.com.

May 11: ‘Being There’ screened at Heald Auditorium

The Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium host a screening of Being There at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

Rated PG, Being There is a 1979 American comedy-drama film, which stars Peter Sellers and Shirley MacLaine, and features Jack Warden.

Sellers plays a man who has been a gardener all his adult life, a man who has never been exposed to the world, who watches television and thinks of life in terms of how he tends to his garden.

His mind has been supplied with a fund of simplistic generalizations about the world, phrased in terms of the garden. But because he presents himself as a man of good breeding, his simplicity is mistaken for profundity, and soon he is advising presidents and befriending millionaires.

The movie is free and open to everyone. Donations are appreciated. Berkshire Bank provides popcorn with FOLA supplying water. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit FOLA’s web site at www.fola.us.

May 12: The Rev. Crumbine delivers Sunday service

Join the The First Universalist Parish of Chester in welcoming the Rev. Nancy Crumbine at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 12 at 211 North St. Vermont Route 103 in the historic Stone Village in Chester.

The parish weekly Sunday service runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and is followed by light refreshments and conversation. Free childcare is available for children under 5. Services run from September to early June.

For more information, contact firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com, or visit www.chestervtuu.org.

May 16: Empty Bowl event to benefit Family Center, GM Art Dept.



Participate in the Empty Bowl Fundraiser and Arts Night, an evening of food, entertainment and fundraising at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, May 16 at Green Mountain Union High School, 716 Vermont Route 103 in Chester.

The Green Mountain Iron Chef Teams will prepare gourmet soups developed by Chef Jason Tostrup of the Free Range and the GMUHS Iron Chef Teams. Attendees take home a hand-painted ceramic bowl.

All proceeds will benefit the Chester-Andover Family Center and the GMUHS Art Department.

Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria; Art Show by GMUHS Art students opens at 6 p.m.; Pops Concert by GMUHS musicians begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and are available at GMUHS, the Chester-Andover Family Center and Endless Creations Studio.

For tickets and more information, contact Chester-Andover Family Center at 908 Vermont Route 103 South, in Chester, call 802-875-3236, email info@chester-andoverfamilycenter.org, or visit chester-andoverfamilycenter.org.

For a complete listing of events, please see The Chester Telegraph Calendar.