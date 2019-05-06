Peaches and cream: What more do you need?
The Yankee Chef | May 06, 2019 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
theyankeechef.blogspot.com
One word for this peaches and cream dessert: AMAZING!
Nonstick cooking spray
1 cup (2 sticks) butter or margarine, softened
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
1 teaspoon almond extract
2 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
2 large peaches, peeled, pitted and diced small
Cheesecake Middle:
1 cup cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup sugar
3 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 egg
Glaze:
1 teaspoon almond extract
1 1/4 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.
Grease a 9×13-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
Using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar until fluffy and smooth. Add eggs and extract, continuing to beat until well combined.
In a separate bowl combine flour and salt. Add to the creamed mixture; mix until combined and set aside.
In a medium-sized bowl beat together cream cheese, sugar, milk and vanilla until smooth. Add the egg and beat until combined.
Spread half the bar batter on the bottom of the prepared pan evenly, making sure it gets to the corners. Add the cheesecake mixture evenly over the batter.
Sprinkle diced peaches on top and add remainder of bar batter over the peaches. This time, you don’t need to cover the entire surface.
Bake 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted toward the center comes out fairly clean. Some of the cheesecake filling will stick to the toothpick though.
Remove from oven to cool while making glaze.
Simply whisk glaze ingredients together until smooth and drizzle over bars that have been cut to your desired sizes.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Latest News • The Yankee Chef
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.