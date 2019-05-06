Trivia Night to benefit Rotary scholarship fund; Applicants sought for nursing scholarship

Chester Rotary seeks teams for trivia night scholarship fund-raiser

Do you want to support the Chester Rotary Ladd Scholarship Fund? Do you have a competitive spirit? Are you looking for a fun event to share with your Memorial Day weekend guests? Look no further than the Chester Rotary Ladd Scholarship Fundraiser Trivia Night.

An Evening of Trivia will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Chester American Legion Banquet Room,

Rotary will supply the games, food and prizes. There will also have a Basket Raffle, a Wine/Cork Pull and a 50/50 Raffle.

Teams are already signed up representing families, local businesses and students from GMUHS. Pull your team together and join us for this fun, community event. Participation is limited to 25 teams, so please register as soon as possible.

Call or email David Nanfeldt at 802-875-4309, dnanfeldt@gmail.com to register your team. Registration for teams of four to six is $100. All proceeds go directly to the scholarship fund, supporting local students going to college or other post-graduate institution.

Applications open for Springfield Hospital nursing scholarship

Applications are being accepted for the 14th annual Eileen Austin Neal Nursing Scholarship of $1,000. This scholarship is open to any student who has been accepted into a nursing program of study.

Applicants will be judged on interest in and commitment to the field of nursing. Determination will be based on merit and need.

Application forms are available in high school guidance offices and from the Development Office of Springfield Hospital. The application deadline is May 24, 2019. For information, contact Tonia Fleming at 885-7613 or tfleming@springfieldmed.org.

Eileen Austin Neal was a registered nurse at Springfield Hospital for 64 years, retiring in 2005. She was the first recipient of the hospital’s Community Health Award in 2003. In 2004, the hospital established the Spirit of Nursing Award in recognition of her many years of dedicated service.

Upon her death in February 2006, at the request of Neal’s family, Springfield Hospital established a nursing scholarship fund in her name with the gifts received in her memory.

“Springfield Hospital is a better place for Eileen having worked here,” says Fleming. “This scholarship continues her positive influence on both nursing and the community.”